Kolhapur-Sangli flood: NHRC directs State to give compensation on nature of claims

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), acting on a petition by Pune-based activist Maruti Bhapkar, has directed the State government to take up the complaints on compensation to flood-affected residents in Kolhapur and Sangli as per the nature of their claims and not on an ad hoc basis.

In directives issued to Maharashtra and Karnataka earlier this week, it urged the governments to look into Mr. Bhapkar’s allegations of poor coordination during the Sangli-Kolhapur deluge that caused a loss of “over 40 lives, thousands of livestock, and large-scale destruction of crops and property between August 1 and 10”.

“These complaints should be transmitted to the authority concerned for such action as deemed appropriate. The authority is directed to take appropriate action within eight weeks…,” the NHRC said.

“The deluge has wreaked destruction of property while leading to the loss of several thousands of livestock. I had urged the State to take up each case separately as the nature of compensation varies from citizen to citizen and farmer to farmer. Unfortunately, the erstwhile Fadnavis government set about addressing compensation on an ad hoc basis without examining each claim separately,” Mr. Bhapkar said.

In his petition, Mr. Bhapkar blamed the “carelessness” and “lack of coordination” between the two State governments and the Centre’s tardy intervention for the crisis.

Maharashtra and Karnataka were hit by the flood caused by heavy rain, particularly in Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara districts in Maharashtra and Belagavi, Bijapur, Ramchur, Kulbargi and Yatir in Karnataka, it said.

“The floodwater needed to be regulated in a careful and cautious manner by the two governments and ought to have been supervised by the Centre to prevent the loss of human lives and destruction of property. However, the situation pointed to blatant negligence on the parts of all the parties,” Mr. Bhapkar said.

The petition also said the discharge from Almatti dam should have been five lakh cusecs but only 3.55 lakh cusecs were discharged by the Karnataka government.

Mr. Bhapkar has urged the Centre to look into the issue of establishing a central monitoring agency to manage and control water resources that are shared by two or more States within a specific time limit.