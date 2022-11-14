Kiran Choudhry calls for unity in Haryana Congress

The Hindu Bureau GURUGRAM:
November 14, 2022 01:56 IST

Tosham MLA and senior Congress leader Kiran Choudhry on Sunday called on the state leaders to work together to strengthen the party and sounded a word of caution saying the results of factionalism were there for everyone to see.

Speaking to media persons during her visit to Gurugram as part her state-wide programme to reach out to party workers, “Kiran Karyakatra Ke Dwar” (Kiran At The Doorsteps of Party Workers), Ms. Choudhry said all senior party leaders -- Kumari Selja, Randeep Surjewala, Capt. Ajay Yadav and Bhupinder Singh Hooda – wielded political influence in different parts of the state and the party could move forward only when they got united and worked together. “If all work together, Congress will form the next government, else the results are there for everyone to see,” said Ms. Choudhry, hinting at the party’s recent defeat in Adampur by-poll.

Ms. Choudhry’s call for unity comes in the wake of a controversial comment by state party chief Udai Bhan on several senior state leaders staying away from the Adampur by-poll campaign.

She also vehemently denied the reports of her quitting the party saying that was a “devoted soldier” of Congress. “All these rumours are being spread by my well-wishers in the party,” she remarked sarcastically.

Addressing gatherings in around half-a-dozen villages including Khandsa, Hyatpur and Gadoli, the former Haryana Cabinet minister said she believed in politics on issues of public interest and had no vested interests. She added that she had always supported the farmers and the workmen and providing employment to the youth was her priority.

Ms. Choudhary has travelled to eight districts so far as part of her programme.

