Kashmiris feel lost, suffocated under constant burden of politics: Bashir Manzar

Mumbai: Over several decades, people across India have witnessed Kashmir through the eyes of media with their daily coverage and heated media debates.

On Thursday, however, in an attempt to show Kashmir through the eyes of an ordinary Kashmiri, the Centre for Study of Society and Secularism, G.D. Parikh Centre for Educational Studies and Vichar Vedh, held a discussion titled “Bleeding Kashmir — Land of Khakis, Stone Pelting and Hope” with Bashir Manzar, editor of Kashmir Images, an English daily from the valley.

“It is painful that a land so beautiful is now known as the land of stone pelters, encounters and terrorism; the question that remains unanswered is why,” he said.

“We as a community feel lost and suffocated under the constant burden of politics and the Army. In 2014, Kashmiris decided to give democracy another chance by coming to vote in large numbers, but the coalition government betrayed many who didn’t want BJP to rule. Due to a series of events, tension in the Valley grew. Agenda of Alliance was kept aside, and right wing agenda was clearly visible,” he said.

Mr. Manzar emphasised how the right wing approach to the problems made the youth vulnerable and threatened.

The journalist agreed that stone pelting was not the right way to protest but the damage that was caused to the society was much large through the use pellet guns. “When there were protests in other areas such as Haryana and Gujarat, no such mechanism is used, but during protests in Kashmir, they treat us like enemies or insurgents or terrorists. It’s like they don’t care for Kashmiris but only for the territory,” he said.

Mr. Manzar mentioned that the only solution to the problem can be negotiations between the stakeholders, and following the agenda of alliance but there is no kind of initiative or interest by the government to come up for dialogue, to listen to the plea of the youth and the people. “There is radicalisation in Kashmiri youth, with what is going on in the Muslim majority states such as Syria and Iraq, it is essential to curb the anger. There needs to institutionalised support to take them away from that kind of ideology,” the journalist said.

Speaking of media reports pointing to over 100 active militants in the region, Mr. Manzar said, “I find it impossible to believe that an army of such a large number is unable to find them and capture them. We Kashmiris feel that we are being played for polarisation of votes. The image of the entire state is tarnished.”

To a question from the audience, Mr. Manzar agreed that money is being pumped in from Pakistan for terrorist activities, “Pakistan is there to create chaos, that is their motive, but India should work for peace in the valley. One cannot counter violence with violence,” he said.