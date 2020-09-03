‘Jumbo facilities of no use in absence of trained staff’

With a 42-year-old television journalist from Pune succumbing to the novel coronavirus after allegedly failing to access critical care beds, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Siddharth Shirole has sought Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s intervention in tackling the issue of absence of trained medical staff and doctors in the newly operational jumbo COVID-19 facilities.

Mr. Shirole, in a letter to Mr. Thackeray, said that the State government must realise that the mega, 800-bed facilities, each comprising 600 oxygenated and 200 ICU beds, were not ordinary COVID-19 care centres but facilities where critically-ill patients arrived at an advanced stage of the infection.

“Only critical patients, whose life is hanging in the balance, will be coming here. The doctors and medical staff working here [jumbo facilities] ought to treat patients in a very sensitive manner and be very alert to changes in their health. I have been receiving numerous complaints on the ease of hospitalisation and the absence of compassion shown towards these patients,” the BJP legislator from Shivajinagar said.

Mr. Shirole further said that if there were no standard operating procedures for the newly set up facilities, then they should be forthwith developed. He pointed out that there were more than enough precedents like the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital or the Ruby Hall Clinic.

“The administration at these newly established mega facilities should utilise the expertise of the management and doctors of Pune’s best hospitals. Else, the huge amount of public money that has been spent in setting up these facilities will be wasted and the primary intention of gaining control over Pune’s mortality rate will be defeated,” the letter said.

The BJP leader urged the CM and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to closely monitor the situation in Pune.

Noting that more than ₹200 crore of the taxpayers’ money had been spent on these jumbo facilities, Mr. Shirole said Pune would face a dire medical crisis in the event these centres were underutilised and mismanaged.

“The purpose of these jumbo facilities was to bring down the mortality rate and act as a booster for the city’s overburdened medical infrastructure. Unfortunately, a young reporter lost his life allegedly because his kin could not avail of a ventilator bed at the College of Engineering Pune facility. It should not be that distrust in doctors dissuades future patients from seeking treatment at these facilities,” Mr. Shirole said.