JJP leader Ajay Chautala released from jail

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for teacher recruitment scam in 2013

Jannayak Janta Party founder member Ajay Singh Chautala was formally released from Tihar jail on Thursday after completion of his 10-year jail term in teachers’ recruitment scam.

Mr. Chautala who was on emergency parole since May 14, 2021, reported at Tihar jail during the day and was formally released after he deposited the fine amount. He was sent to jail on January 16, 2013, after being convicted in the junior basic training teachers’ recruitment scam case. He has earlier been Lok Sabha member from Bhiwani and Rajya Sabha member from Haryana.

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, in a tweet, said the release of his father marked the end of nine years and 25 day-long nightmare for him, his family and the party. “Your continuous presence will be a much-needed blessing and support ‘Pitaji’. You are our hero. Glad to have you back home!,” read the tweet, accompanied with a picture of the father-son duo.

JJP’s state president Nishan Singh said the workers were happy to see Mr. Chautala back among themselves and his leadership would impart more strength to the activities of the party.

With the government remission announced on January 26, Mr. Chautala got 45 days of remission as per his entitlement, like other convicts. Adjusting this remission, his total sentence got completed on December 27, 2021. During his incarceration, he earned total remission of two years seven months and 24 days.

His father and former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala, who was also convicted in the case, was released in July last year.