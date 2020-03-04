JJ Hospital to get a cancer ward

Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh on Tuesday accepted the suggestion of an MLC and said JJ Hospital would get a cancer ward.

People’s Republican Party member Jogendra Kawade moved a calling attention motion demanding to know whether 40 chemists had stopped supply of medicines to the State-run hospital over dues, whether State owed the chemists ₹60 crore, and whether this had impacted heart surgeries at the hospital.

Mr. Deshmukh responded, “Only about ₹29 crore was pending in dues a few months ago but most of it has been paid. The dues accrued because of some changes made by the previous government. I assure that such a shortage of stock will not happen again.”

However, he pointed out that it was not true that heart surgeries had been affected at the hospital and said more than 400 surgeries had been conducted every month till February.

Teachers Constituency’s member Vikram Kale then asked the minister if a cancer wing could be started at JJ Hospital.

To this, Mr. Deshmukh said, “The hospital is completing 150 years soon. I accept his suggestion. We will definitely work on this and bring out a policy as soon as possible.”