IUML seeks comprehensive scheme for flood victims

A 78-km-march taken out by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) from Kavalappara concluded at the District Collectorate here on Thursday.

The police stopped the march in front of the Collectorate.

Inaugurating the finale of the march, IUML district president Sayed Sadikali Shihab Thangal said that the government had not learned anything from the two disastrous floods in 2018 and 2019.

He demanded that the government give shape to a comprehensive scheme to address the woes of the flood victims. The IUML took out the long march demanding a better deal for the victims of the floods of 2018 and 2019.

Mr. Thangal warned of launching an agitation if the government continued its “apathetic attitude” to the flood victims.

IUML district secretary U.A. Latheef, who captained the long march, presided over the function. IUML national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty delivered the keynote address.

State general secretary K.P.A. Majeed, Youth League general secretary P.K. Firoz; former MLA Abdurahman Randathani; and MLAs K.K. Abid Hussain Thangal; P.K. Abdu Rabb, K.N.A. Khader, and P.K Basheer spoke.