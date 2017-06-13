It’s official, monsoon arrives in Maharashtra

Pune: The southwest monsoon kept an early date with the State this year reaching Pune and Nashik districts, and also covering other parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai.

Pune witnessed steady showers since noon. The rains disrupted the functioning of the Regional Transport Office (RTO) as the test driving area was flooded causing officials to temporarily put-off the driving licence tests for those assembled at the building.

Last year the rains arrived in Pune on June 20. Private weather forecaster Skymet predicted moderate to gusty winds accompanied by showers for the next 48 hours in the city.

“The southwest monsoon has covered the entire Konkan region, including Mumbai. In North Madhya Maharashtra, it has reached up to Pune and Nashik districts. In Marathwada, its reach is restricted to Parbhani district only,” according to Sunitha Devi, director of India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The monsoon is yet to cover the rest of Maharashtra, she added. “The conditions are not yet favourable for the monsoon for its further progress. It would take three-four days to advance towards the north. Hence, the IMD has also not issued any specific alerts or warnings accordingly,” she said. Heavy showers affected commuters and the traffic in some districts. Solapur saw relentless downpours since Monday night with water flooding several residential areas in the main town. According to authorities, the district has already received more than 110 mm rainfall since the past week.

Nanded and Parbhani districts, too, were lashed by heavy rains since Monday afternoon. In Beed district, the rains led to the collapse of Nizam-era bridge on the Bindusara River. The bridge has been shut due to repairs since last year and the alternate route is riddled with ruts and potholes. (With PTI inputs)