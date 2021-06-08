IMD forecasts heavy rain in Konkan from June 9; CM takes stock

Navi Mumbai

08 June 2021 00:57 IST

The India Meteorological Department on Monday warned of heavy rain in all the districts of Konkan region including Mumbai from June 9 to 12. Strong winds with a speed of 40-50 km per hour gusting to 60 km per hour have also been predicted.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reviewed the disaster management preparations and directed the district administrations to evacuate people from dangerous areas to safer places while ensuring that patient care should not be disrupted.

He further said that NDRF and SDRF units should be deployed wherever necessary. The Guardian Ministers have been asked to review the disaster management activities in their respective districts.

“Some natural things are expected to happen in the rainy season and some things happen unexpectedly. We are preparing for the expected things, but the administrations should also prepare for unforeseen things,” the CM said.

Heavy to very heavy rain has been predicted in Raigad district while isolated areas of Palghar, Thane and Mumbai may receive heavy rain. Fisherfolk have been warned against venturing into the sea.