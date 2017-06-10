‘Hindutva has driven Rahul to studying Gita’

Panaji: The side effects of Hindutva, which manifested through the UP election results and the subsequent rise of Yogi Adityanath, has made (Congress vice president) Rahul Gandhi start studying Upanishads and the Bhagawad Gita, said organisers of the 6th All-India Hindu convention which begins here next week.

Schedule released

Addressing a press conference here to release the schedule of the convention to be held from June 14 to17 at Ramnathi in Central Goa, Ramesh Shinde, national spokesperson of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, said, “Presently, brainstorming is going on across the nation on the topic of ‘Hindu rashtra’. This was one of the issues during the canvassing in the run-up to the UP Assembly elections. Mayawati of BSP and Asaduddin Owaisi of MIM had challenged Hindus over the ‘Hindu rashtra’, and the people in UP gave a fitting reply to them. This example was enough to show how intense are the emotions of the people of ‘Bharat’ about the ‘Hindu rashtra’. The side effect of such emotions has made even Mr. Gandhi start studying Upanishads and Bhagawad Gita.”

Charudatta Pingale, national guide of HJS, said despite a BJP government at the Centre and several States many demands of Hindus are still pending.