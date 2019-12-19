HC reserves orders in anticipatory bail pleas of Navlakha, Teltumbde

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday reserved the orders in the anticipatory bail pleas filed by writer Gautam Navlakha and professor Anand Teltumbde, both accused in the Elgar Parishad case. A Division Bench of Justice P.D. Naik also reserved the order in the application filed by the Pune Police seeking their presence in court.

The police application was filed by additional government pleader Aruna Pai under Section 438 (IB) of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The application said, “The investigation is in progress, and to complete the probe, it is necessary to interrogate them. Therefore, their presence is necessary at the time of passing the final order.”

Advocate Yug Chaudhry, appearing for Mr. Navlakha, said Section 438 (1B) has not been notified as yet, and secondly the provision says ‘in the interest of justice’, so the prosecution has to show how it is in the interest of justice. The Bench said the orders will be delivered after vacation.

The vacation starts on December 23, and the HC will reopen on January 3.

Previously, Ms. Pai had relied upon some letters to implicate Mr. Navlakha and Mr. Teltumbde. She had also submitted some material in a sealed envelope to the court. Mr. Chaudhry had said that the letters relied upon by the Pune Police to implicate Mr. Navlakha did not make a case of terror or unlawful activity. He said at best it may show Mr. Navlakha’s acquaintance with those living in Kashmir, areas under Maoist control, and northeast for two of his books.

Earlier on, the prosecution had filed an affidavit against the duo saying, “The material found from the computer/laptop/pen drives/memory cards is shocking and implicates them not only as active members of CPI (Maoist) but also of having developed a sinister design. They are also in the process of committing criminal offences having the potential to destabilise society. Enough material to show them being the political dissenters.”