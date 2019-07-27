HC reserves order on Gautam Navlakha’s plea to quash FIR in Bhima-Koregaon violence case

The Bombay High Court on Friday reserved its order on a plea filed by activist Gautam Navlakha to quash the FIR filed against him for his alleged role in the Bhima-Koregaon violence in Pune, and continued protection from arrest till the pronouncement of judgement.

A Division Bench of Justices Ranjit More and Bharati Dangre was hearing the petition to quash the FIR filed by the Pune Police charging him with sections under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), and the Indian Penal Code.

Advocate Yug Chaudhary, representing Mr. Navlakha, refuted the contention earlier made by additional public prosecutor Aruna Kamat Pai that Mr. Navlakha is a member of the Communist Party of India (Maoist).

He said Maoists had earlier said that his client (Mr. Navlakha) is a peace activist and acting against their interests. “How can such a person be a member of that party?” he asked.

In the last hearing, Ms. Pai had said that based on the material recovered from other accused — Rona Wilson and Surendra Gadling (currently in Yerwada jail) — it could be proved that Mr. Navlaka had Naxal links and was in contact with terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and Kashmir separatists.

Referring to this, Mr. Chaudhary on Friday said just by presenting some documents in Mr. Navlakha’s name does not prove that he is a “terrorist”. He also said there is no evidence against Mr. Navlakha and the only material against him is the one recovered from the laptop of other accused.

The court, however, said as per Section 13 (punishment for unlawful activities) of the UAPA, there is punishment for advocating, abetting, advising or inciting unlawful activities. “Can you say that only someone who drops a bomb is a terrorist; there are abetters too. How do we pretend that no offence has been committed at all.” The Bench said, “Some of the documents given by the police show innocence, but others need investigation. We will apply our mind and pass an order.”