HC hearing suspended for second time in week

The principal Bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday suspended hearing via videoconferencing of all matters due to the acute shortage of staff owing to disruptions in train services caused by heavy rain.
This happened for the second time in the week. On August 4, matters had to be suspended due to heavy rain, leading to flooding and waterlogging in several areas.
Another notice was issued on the HC website by M.W. Chandwani, prothonotary, and V. R. Kachare, registrar, which said matters on the board on Thursday would be heard from 2.15 p.m. to 5.15 p.m. on Friday and preference would be given to matters which were urgent.
The India Meteorological Department had predicted heavy showers this week and said there would be light to moderate rain over the weekend.
