Haryana govt. to set up heli-hub in Gurugram

Gurugram

14 October 2021 02:15 IST

The Haryana government will identify land in Gurugram to set up a heli-hub and will send a proposal in this regard to the Central government. It has also been decided by the State to reduce the VAT on air turbine fuel from 20% to 1%.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal met Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia in New Delhi on Wednesday to discuss various civil aviation projects in Haryana. Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala also attended the meeting via videoconferencing.

Discussions were held about reduction of VAT on air turbine fuel, and setting up of a heli-hub, civil aviation university, drone school and satellite centre in the State. Development of Integrated Aviation Hub, Hisar; Airstrip Karnal; Airstrip Ambala; Pilot Training School, Bhiwani; and Pilot Training School, Narnaul; and air services routes in Haryana was also discussed.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, the CM said the Haryana government would soon identify the land for the heli-hub and send a proposal to the Centre. He also said that on the proposal made by the Centre to reduce the VAT on air turbine fuel in Haryana, it has been decided to bring it down from 20% to 1%.