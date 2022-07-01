Gurugram administration gears up for monsoon

300 civil defence volunteers to help traffic police manage vehicular movement

As part of its preparations for the monsoon season, the district administration on Thursday deputed 16 senior officials to oversee arrangements to drain out rainwater at 112 perennial flooding points in the city.

Holding a meeting with senior official to deal with waterlogging during the monsoon, Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav said 300 civil defence volunteers would be deployed to help the traffic police manage movement of vehicles at various intersections.

Mr. Yadav also made an appeal to the private firms to allow their employees to work from home in the event of rain forecast.

He said it would reduce the traffic on the roads and help in the efforts to drain out rainwater.

Mr. Yadav said orders would also be issued under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code to shut non-motorised transport underpasses at Rajiv Chowk during rain and the entry to other underpasses would also be prevented by putting up barricades in case those are flooded.

The Gurugram Police have established two Quick Reaction Teams under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, to deal with traffic related problems due to waterlogging. Besides, 1,100 personnel of Gurugram Traffic Police will also be deployed to facilitate traffic management during the monsoon months and cranes will be available at different points across the city round-the-clock to tow away vehicles in case of breakdown.

The Gurugram Police has also made an appeal to the public to contact traffic police control room for any kind of assistance and follow them on Twitter and Facebook for real-time status of traffic.

Roads inundated

Meanwhile, the first rain of the monsoon season in Gurugram led to waterlogging at several points, including Hanuman Chowk, IFFCO Chowk, near Khandsa village on National Highway-48, near Sector-54 Rapid Metro Station, Daultabad flyover and Basai Chowk.