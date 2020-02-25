Govt. presents supplementary demands worth ₹24,723 crore

Following the leader: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya arrive at Vidhan Bhavan on the first day of the budget session on Monday.

Mumbai

25 February 2020 02:06 IST

With allocation of ₹15,000 cr., the amount for crop loan waiver stands at ₹25,000 cr.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Monday presented supplementary demands worth ₹24,723 crore, which includes ₹15,000 crore for the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Crop Loan Waiver Scheme, in the Assembly. This is an addition to the ₹10,000 crore sanctioned last week by the State Cabinet from the contingency fund, taking the total amount reserved for the crop loan waiver to ₹25,000 crore.

The supplementary demands are an excess amount sought by the government out of the budget provision.

Advertising

Advertising

On the first day of its first budget session, the MVA government seems to be continuing the tradition of the previous government of presenting supplementary demands worth thousands of crore of rupees. In the winter session at Nagpur in December 2019, the government had presented demands worth ₹16,120 crore. However, the present demands are inflated largely because of the crop loan waiver scheme announced by the government.

Among the departments which have recorded demands is Industries and Power Department at ₹1,476 crore, of which ₹1,417 crore is towards concessions given to power looms and consumers of agriculture pumps. The Public Works Department gets ₹1,477 crore, of which ₹434 crore is for major roads and bridges while ₹650 crore is reserved for the construction of roads under hybrid annuity.

The Revenue and Forest Department has been given ₹3,523 crore, of which ₹3,431 crore is towards the National Disaster Response Fund. Besides, ₹16.24 crore is allocated as financial assistance to the families of the farmers who have committed suicide. The Urban Development Department is being provided ₹679 crore, of which ₹103 crore is for Pune Metro and ₹375 crore towards subordinate debt of the State government for the same project, ₹210 crore to municipal corporations for putting in place basic amenities, and ₹185 crore to municipal councils as special grant for providing basic amenities.

Apart from the supplementary demands, the State government tabled a supplementary expenditure of ₹4,204 crore for 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17. This is the extra amount that the government has spent out of the supplementary demands and the budget.