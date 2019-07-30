Government to speed up Kalyan-Murbad railway line: Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said the government will speed up the development of the Kalyan-Murbad railway line in the wake of the Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express incident on Saturday.

Speaking during the unveiling of a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue at Murbad in Thane district, Mr. Fadnavis praised the agencies including the Army, Navy and National Disaster Response Force for rescuing over 1,000 passengers stranded on the Mahalaxmi Express stuck on the banks of an overflowing Ulhas river at Badlapur.

“I commend all the agencies and the local administration for working hard and saving lives during the Mahalaxmi incident. We will soon release the State share for the Kalyan-Murbad railway line. The government will give financial assistance to families affected due to rains and floods in Badlapur and will even amend a 2005 GR (government resolution) to give more assistance,” he said.

Mr. Fadnavis also inaugurated a police station and a police housing project while performing Bhumi Pujan for various projects. State Health Minister Eknath Shinde was present at the ceremony at Thane.

Twenty coaches of the Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express were stuck on flooded tracks, leaving 1,050 passengers, including nine pregnant women, onboard stranded. The operation was monitored by the Western Naval Command, Indian Army, Air Force, the Chief Secretary of Maharashtra and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, who assured Mr. Fadnavis of Central assistance.

Seven Navy units, two helicopters of the Air Force and four Army columns manoeuvred the tough terrain to pull out each passenger in the 10-hour operation.