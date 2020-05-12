Goa CM wants graded lifting of transport restrictions

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said he is in favour of a restricted lifting of inter-State transport curbs, quick resumption of mining, and drawing up a standard operating procedure (SOP) for tourism industry.

Speaking to reporters after attending a videoconference of CMs with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Sawant said that lockdown 4.0 would begin on May 18 and would be implemented in the State, even though it is a green zone.

“Section 144 will continue to be in force till this phase of the lockdown is on. The duration will be announced by the Centre. We will take steps to restart public transport,” he said.

Mr. Sawant said he had told the Prime Minister that “we need to go slow on the running of trains and resumption of airlines.” Though the lockdown will continue, the CM said, Mr. Modi had said that in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs, States, based on the zones they come under, will be allowed to ease restrictions.

Goa which has has partially lifted the curbs on its economic activities has been emphasising on resumption of mining activity to generate revenue. “I put forth Goa’s perspective on revival of the State’s economy including resumption of mining and tourism,” he said.

The CM said he had told the PM that a SOP will be followed when tourism reopens.