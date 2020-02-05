Goa airport gets in-line baggage screening

The Dabolim airport in Goa has got a state-of-the-art in-line baggage screening system, where passengers do not have to queue up near the X-ray machines to scan their baggage before check-in and thus save precious time.

After starting the first leg of the in-line baggage screening on January 31, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) introduced the second leg on February 3. “This will eliminate the need for scanning check-in baggage before check-in counters. Passengers can now go straightaway to the counter thus saving time,” an AAI official said.

The in-line baggage screening system installed is in compliance with the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security norms for ensuring safe and secure in-line hold baggage screening system. From October 1, AAI Cargo Logistics and Allied Services Company Limited commenced operations on standalone screening system at Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Calicut airports, adding airports, in a phased manner.

In the automated in-line system, a piece of baggage deposited at the check-in counter goes through X-ray machines on a conveyor belt. The belts are fitted with cameras and sensors that create images of the luggage with a bar code. The luggage is screened in a control room manned by trained security personnel.

Once a bag goes through the first X-ray scan, the image reaches the screen monitored by the security personnel in the control room. The bag then goes through a second screening. It is mandatory for each piece of luggage to pass through two X-ray machines.

“If the control room clears the luggage, it goes to a designated area in the basement through a conveyor belt. From there, the airline’s luggage handlers take over. In the event of the control room doubting the contents of a bag, it is made to pass through a third X-ray machine. An experienced screener checks the image and, if cleared, the bag goes to the basement. If not, it is sent to the fourth level, where the owner is called and the bag manually checked,” the official said.