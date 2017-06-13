Goa advisory asks tourists to stay off water

Panaji: The Goa government has asked tourists visiting Goa to stay safe and follow guidelines issued for the monsoon season (July-September). Tourists have been advised to keep a close eye on their children and not allow them into the waters unattended.

Last week two children drowned in a water-logged pit in south Goa where they had gone swimming. P. N. Pandey, general manager (operations), Drishti Lifesaving Pvt. Ltd., the tourism department’s contractor that oversees the coastline, has urged tourists and locals, to not venture into the sea under the influence of alcohol. Red and yellow flags have been placed on all beaches indicating the no-swim zones.

“Goa’s coastline is complex and requires mapping every morning. If the weather conditions are favourable, we may open up the zones on some of the beaches for visitors. However, even in such conditions, swimming is not advisable due to under-water currents and rip tides” said Mr. Pandey.

He further advised those visiting the beach to stay a minimum of 10 meters from the waterline and to listen to the instructions of the lifeguards. In the event of a dry spell or no rainfall, it is recommended not to enter the water above knee level if the zone is marked with red and yellow flags.

Tourists have also been instructed to avoid secluded beaches unmanned by a lifeguard. It is recommended to pick a populated beach and to never swim alone. It is not advised to venture into the water during lightning and thunder.