Fresh infections outweigh recoveries in Maharashtra

Pune reports a steady decline in new COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra’s case surge once again outpaced its recoveries, with 3,717 new COVID-19 cases being reported on Sunday, while just 3,083 patients were discharged.

The State’s active infections have increased to 74,104, while the total case tally stands at 18,80,416. While the cumulative recoveries stand at 17,57,005, the State’s recovery rate declined marginally to 93.44%.

As many as 70 deaths were reported, pushing the fatality count to 48,209.

“Of a total of 1,17,02,457 laboratory samples tested thus far, 18,80,416 (case positivity rate of 16.07%) have returned positive with nearly 64,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the State’s case fatality rate was 2.56%.

However, despite a spike in cases across the State for three consecutive days, Pune, the worst-hit district in the country until two months ago, has been witnessing a steady decline in cases over the last three weeks, district administration authorities said.

The district reported nearly more than 600 new cases to take its total case tally to 3,62,312 while seven deaths saw its toll reach 7,626. However, as per the district administration figures, the number of active cases has come down to 9,305 while its recovery rate has risen to 94.93%.

According to the Pune Municipal Corporation, the district’s overall positivity rate has declined to 20.30% (from more than 25% a couple of months ago) and is likely to dip further in the coming days.

606 cases in Mumbai

Mumbai city reported 606 new cases as its total case tally touched 2,90,636, of which 13,112 are active. As many as 12 fatalities saw the city’s death toll climb to 10,977.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha recorded nearly 350 new cases, taking the district’s total count of infections to 1,19,310 of which 5,279 are active. Three deaths pushed the toll to 3,095.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported 12 deaths as its toll rose to 1,725 while 84 fresh cases saw the total case tally go up to 54,033 of which 2,130 are active.

Neighbouring Sangli reported 44 cases and two deaths as the district’s reported cases reached 49,200 of which just 454 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,741. Kolhapur reported a mere 21 cases and no deaths as its total case tally touched 49,163 of which 504 are active. The fatality toll remains at 1,656.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district added more than 200 cases and five deaths as its total tally climbed to 1,10,214 of which 2,917 are active. Its death toll rose to 1,781.

Neighbouring Jalgaon registered 33 new cases and three deaths as its total cases reached 55,566 of which 902 are active, while its death toll stood at 1,417.

Dr. Awate said that currently, 5,12,587 people across the State were in home quarantine and 4,403 were in institutional quarantine facilities.