Fresh cases surpass recoveries in Maharashtra; active tally up again to 1.22 lakh

143 more succumb to COVID-19, taking toll past 1.21 lakh; Mumbai adds 739 cases

In a worrying trend, Maharashtra’s cases outweighed its recoveries for the second consecutive day, with the State reporting a mere 8,562 recoveries as against a surge of 9,974 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The State’s active case tally has risen again to 1,22,252 with the three districts in the Maharashtra’s ‘sugar heartland’ — Kolhapur, Satara and Sangli — along with rural Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad recording spikes.

The fatalities, however, remained comparatively low with 405 deaths being added to the State’s ‘progressive death toll’ of which 262 were part of the Health Department’s ongoing ‘reconciliation’ process. As many as 89 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours and a further 54 were from the past week.

The State’s total death toll has climbed to 1,21,286 with the State’s case fatality rate going up to 2%.

The State’s total cases have reached 60,36,821 while its cumulative recoveries have risen to 57,90,113 with the recovery rate standing at 95.91%.

“Of a total 4,10,42,198 laboratory samples tested thus far, 60,36,821 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 14.71%) have returned positive with over 2.11 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said.

Pune reported more than 1,300 new cases taking its total case tally to 10,51,931. As per the State Health Department figures, 13 deaths were recorded as the toll went up to 16,495. According to district authorities, the active cases have surpassed 9,500 while the fatality toll touched 17,819.

Mumbai recorded 739 new cases to take its total tally to 7,20,349 while the active cases stood at 12,646. Thirteen fatalities took the city’s death count to 15,368.

Kolhapur in western Maharashtra added more than 1,500 new cases taking its total cases to 1,52,027 of whom 11,095 (a steady rise in the last few days) are active. As many as 35 deaths saw the toll rise to 4,611.

Neighbouring Satara registered 929 new cases and 12 fatalities, taking its total case tally to 1,90,196 of whom 8,351 are active. Its death toll has climbed to 4,581.

Sangli logged 992 new cases and three deaths. The total tally stands at 1,51,460 with the active cases going up to 9,843 while its fatality toll reached 3,974.