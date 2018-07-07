Foundation gesture adopts shelter home

The Paradise Foundation adopted Balika Sadan here and would provide school bags and slippers to 50 girls.
Started in 2011 by Paradise Food Court Private Limited promotors Ali Hemati and Kazim Himathi, it promised a water purifier, sports equipment to the girls and offered to paint the building.
Meanwhile, the foundation, which has served health and education sectors, was donating 10 syringe pumps to Government General Hospital here.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor