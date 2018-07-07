Foundation gesture adopts shelter home

The Paradise Foundation adopted Balika Sadan here and would provide school bags and slippers to 50 girls.

Started in 2011 by Paradise Food Court Private Limited promotors Ali Hemati and Kazim Himathi, it promised a water purifier, sports equipment to the girls and offered to paint the building.

Meanwhile, the foundation, which has served health and education sectors, was donating 10 syringe pumps to Government General Hospital here.