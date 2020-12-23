Farmers stage protest at BKC

Raju Shetti urges people to support ongoing agitation against farm laws at Delhi border

As farmers from across Maharashtra started travelling to Delhi to join the ongoing agitation against three new farm laws, farmer organisations on Tuesday staged a protest outside the office of Reliance Industries at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

The demonstrators were led by farmer leader Raju Shetti of the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, Maharashtra’s Minister of State and Prahar Sanghatana leader Bachchu Kadu, and Left parties.

“The three farm laws brought in by the Central government are only to help capitalists like Ambani and Adani. It has no intention to benefit farmers but to make them slaves. We will not let that happen,” Mr. Shetti said.

The protesters also burned Jio SIM cards as the police had barricaded the area. “Farmers protesting at Delhi border have given a call to boycott products of Ambani and Adani. We back the farmers and also appeal to citizens to extend their support as well,” Mr. Shetti said.