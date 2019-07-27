Fallout of Ahir’s exit: two factions fight for NCP’s next Mumbai unit president

Consecutive electoral defeats and defection of key leaders seem to have failed to control infighting within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), as consensus over the new Mumbai president’s name is far from being reached.

A day after former Mumbai chief Sachin Ahir quit to join the Shiv Sena, the leadership is trying to find his successor who can lead the party in the Assembly polls. Ironically, the party does not have the required strength to contest even half of the 36 Assembly seats in Mumbai.

According to sources, NCP’s national spokesperson and former MLA Nawab Malik is one of the contenders for the post and also the likely choice of party president Sharad Pawar.

Mr. Malik, however, refrained from commenting on the speculation, and said he has no idea about whom the party is planning to chose in place of Mr. Ahir. “I have no idea as to why my name is being speculated for the post, all of a sudden. I have neither received a call from our party president nor have I discussed it with anyone. I will fulfil whatever responsibility the party is going to give me.”

Another faction in the party is pushing the name of Kiran Pawaskar. Mr. Pawaskar, a former Sena leader, is an MLC and a trade union leader. “He is a Marathi face and also with a much-needed urban touch. He has been leading the unions of air travel companies. He can lead the party in the Assembly polls,” an NCP leader said.

Meanwhile, after Mr. Ahir’s exit, several NCP leaders are reportedly queuing up to join the ruling parties. Among the leaders whose names are making rounds are Akole MLA Vaibhav Pichad, State president of women wing Chitra Wagh, and Shrivardhan MLA Avdhut Tatkare. Two MLAs — Baban Shinde from Madha and Dilip Sopal from Barshi — were absent in a meeting on Thursday, which was called by former deputy CM Ajit Pawar.