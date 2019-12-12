Eyeing 2024, Shetti announces major organisational overhaul

In a major overhaul, Swabhimani Paksha chief Raju Shetti on Wednesday dissolved his party’s working committee to rebuild the organisation before the 2024 parliamentary and Assembly polls. Mr. Shetti announced his decision at a meeting of party leaders and workers in Solapur.

The farmers’ leader said fresh internal elections will be conducted over the next two months at the district and State levels. “The two-year tenure of most of the members in the organisation had come to an end. So, this move to dissolve the present leadership has been taken to build the organisation anew. By January 11 next year, we will have established a new leadership at the village level and by February 11, we will see a leadership at the State level.” Mr. Shetti said the revamp will also see the establishment of a disciplinary committee at the divisional level.

The former two-time MP from Hatkanangale in Kolhapur district said the exercise will also factor in the allocation of responsibilities to new entrants and fresh tasks to experienced leaders.

Mr. Shetti, formerly a constituent of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA government, had severed ties with the BJP in 2017 while turning into a bitter critic of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the erstwhile Devendra Fadnavis-led government in the State.

While Mr. Shetti supported the NCP and the Congress in the Lok Sabha polls, the alliance proved costly for him as he was defeated by the Shiv Sena’s Dhairyasheel Mane. Mr. Shetti recouped somewhat with his party winning a single seat in the recent Assembly polls. The Swabhimani Paksha’s lone MLA Devendra Bhuyar had emerged as a ‘giant killer’ to defeat BJP leader and State Agriculture Minister Anil Bonde from Morshi segment in Amravati.

“The organisational overhaul is being carried out with the aim to form a new, young leadership drawn from the youthful ranks. We are hoping to send more legislators to the Assembly and an MP to the Lok Sabha at the time of the 2024 polls,” said Swabhimani Paksha leader Anil Pawar.

Meanwhile, Mr. Shetti said his party will support the Sena- Congress-NCP’s Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government, but he will not himself seek the key agriculture ministry portfolio. “We will accept it [agriculture portfolio] only in the event my party is respectfully offered it without any conditions attached,” he reiterated.

Speculation has recently arisen over the agriculture ministry portfolio being offered to Mr. Shetti, who had said that a concrete offer in this regard was yet to come from the three big parties.