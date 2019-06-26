Ex-AAP leader complains of harassment by online stalker

A former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader has filed a complaint with the women’s police station in Panaji against an online stalker, claiming she has been stalked and sexually harassed on social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp.

Cecille Rodrigues, a single mother, who was the first runner-up in the reality dance show Super Mom in 2013, has also posted a video online, where she has narrated the harassment meted out to her. The post has gone viral.

In her complaint, which was filed on Monday evening, she said the accused had called her for inquiries about Zumba classes which she conducts. “After that, he started harassing, irritating, and stalking me with several messages using lewd and vulgar words on Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp.”

She said she now fears for the safety of her minor son. The complainant further said she was forced to approach the police, when around midnight on June 22, the accused began harassing her on WhatsApp.

An women’s police station officer said they are conducting a preliminary inquiry into the complaint.