Ensure PPE kits for civic staff: HC

The Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday directed the State government to instruct all civic bodies across Maharashtra to ensure that safety equipment, sanitisers, and hand gloves are provided to all their employees to protect them from the novel coronavirus infection.

Justice Ravindra Ghuge was hearing a petition filed by the Maharashtra State Municipal Council Employees and Cadre Employees Union. The union also sought a direction to the government to extend the benefit of insurance cover to all civic employees across the State, as is provided to health workers fighting COVID-19 outbreak under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package.

The court directed all the municipal corporations and municipal councils to ensure that none of their employees contract the virus on account of non-availability of personal protective equipment kits.