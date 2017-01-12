Elephant attacks: three injured

Three persons were injured in elephant attacks in Hosur, and Udhagamandalam, on Wednesday and Thursday.
A. Krishnan (54), a resident of Kalhatti in the Nilgiris, was injured when an elephant pushed him down while he was grazing cattle on Thursday.
He has been admitted to the Government Hospital in Udhagamandalam with a fractured leg.
Govindaj(35) and Chinraj(65) were injured when an elephant attacked them near Jekkeri in Hosur on Wednesday night. They, along with some others, were guarding sheep when three elephants came to the place. Though they tried to ran away, one of the elephants attacked them. They were taken to the Government Hospital in Hosur, and later shifted to a private hospital in Bengaluru.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor