Elephant attacks: three injured

Three persons were injured in elephant attacks in Hosur, and Udhagamandalam, on Wednesday and Thursday.

A. Krishnan (54), a resident of Kalhatti in the Nilgiris, was injured when an elephant pushed him down while he was grazing cattle on Thursday.

He has been admitted to the Government Hospital in Udhagamandalam with a fractured leg.

Govindaj(35) and Chinraj(65) were injured when an elephant attacked them near Jekkeri in Hosur on Wednesday night. They, along with some others, were guarding sheep when three elephants came to the place. Though they tried to ran away, one of the elephants attacked them. They were taken to the Government Hospital in Hosur, and later shifted to a private hospital in Bengaluru.

