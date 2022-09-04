Demand to promote millets in Rajasthan

CM urged to launch drive to increase consumption of millets in State’s households

With Rajasthan being at the forefront of millet cultivation in India, two public service institutions here have sought the launch of a campaign for promoting the consumption of different varieties of millets in the State. The drive could focus on the revival of millets with an emphasis on their food sector linkages.

The Lok Samvad Sansthan (LSS), an advocacy group, has laid stress on increasing household consumption of millets, especially in the State’s desert and tribal-dominated regions, in view of its high nutritional value.

“This can be done by promoting millet processing enterprises and improving the productivity of crop systems,” LSS secretary Kalyan Singh Kothari said.

About 41% of the country’s yield of millets comes from Rajasthan. The LSS has submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot urging him to launch a campaign aimed at generating awareness of the consumption of millets, which have gradually declined in the cooking menu of citizens. The campaign could directly connect farmers, consumers, value chain components and decision-makers.

Rajasthan has the highest area under pearl millet with the highest production in the country. The State occupies a 46 lakh-hectare area with an average production of about 28 lakh tonnes and a productivity of 400 kg per hectare. Millet is inter-cropped with legumes or sesame and is also grown as irrigated green fodder in summer.

‘Millet zone’ established

Another institution, Rupayan Sansthan, has established a “millet zone” on the campus of its open-space Arna Jharna (forest-spring) museum in Jodhpur. Rupayan Sansthan has pledged to join the campaign which could match with its research in the field of rural food, nomads and pastoral ways of life, traditional livelihoods and folk epics.

Mr. Kothari said the LSS intended to organise a “millet festival” in the middle of 2023, which had been declared by the United Nations General Assembly as the International Year of Millets. While the event would invite agricultural experts and progressive farmers, the State government could include millets in its nutrition programmes and public distribution system, he said.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) field office for Rajasthan has also taken up studies on the changes in dietary patterns and the share of cereals in calorie contribution. UNICEF nutrition specialist Minakshi Singh said since millets were resistant to climatic stress, pests and diseases, they could be utilised as a sustainable food source amid the changing climate in several parts of the State.

Ms. Singh said promoting millet consumption at the community level would help reduce malnutrition. “Millets are high in dietary fibre and a powerhouse of nutrients. The ready-to-eat millet-based food products as well as the products which can be prepared at home should be popularised,” she said.