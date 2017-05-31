Demand for CBI probe

Over 1,500 Hindu Munnani activists staged a demonstration here on Wednesday demanding that the CBI should probe the murder of C. Sasikumar.
He was killed on September 22, 2016.
The organisation’s State president, Kadeswara C. Subramaniam, and secretary J.S. Kishore Kumar, led the protest.
The CB CID police investigating the case had made no headway into the case even after seven months, they said.
In the recent past, extremist organisations were sticking bills and issuing notices provoking communal clashes. The members of such organisations had also attempted to demolish the Aram Valartha Amman Temple in Kuniamuthur.
The police should act against such organisations and stop sticking such bills, they said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor