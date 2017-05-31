Demand for CBI probe

Over 1,500 Hindu Munnani activists staged a demonstration here on Wednesday demanding that the CBI should probe the murder of C. Sasikumar.

He was killed on September 22, 2016.

The organisation’s State president, Kadeswara C. Subramaniam, and secretary J.S. Kishore Kumar, led the protest.

The CB CID police investigating the case had made no headway into the case even after seven months, they said.

In the recent past, extremist organisations were sticking bills and issuing notices provoking communal clashes. The members of such organisations had also attempted to demolish the Aram Valartha Amman Temple in Kuniamuthur.

The police should act against such organisations and stop sticking such bills, they said.