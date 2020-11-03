Decision on financial relief for electricity consumers before Deepavali: minister

Nitin Raut

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Monday said that a proposal to extend financial relief to the domestic power consumers who received inflated bills for the period during the lockdown was being considered by the Finance Department and a decision would be taken before Deepavali.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted many employees. One of the reasons for increased bills was that people were asked to work from home. However, we have received complaints that many have got inflated power bills for that period. We have discussed ways to extend relief and expect that a decision will be taken before Deepavali,” Mr. Raut said. The minister visited Tata Thermal Power centre at Trombay.

A number of consumers from different parts of the State had complained of inflated bills in August and September. While the minister had earlier too announced of extending relief to the affected consumers, the Finance Department led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had expressed inability to bear the financial strain as the economy was already struggling due to the lockdown.

Earlier, Mr. Raut said that his department had set up a technical audit committee to find out the reasons behind the complete power shutdown in Mumbai on October 12.

“The Central Electricity Authority and the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) too have formed independent committees and combined suggestions from all three committees will be discussed in front of the MERC,” he said, adding that measures to improve islanding system for Mumbai and steps to be taken for modernisation would be discussed.