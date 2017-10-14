Cultural freedom dominating current global narrative: Akbar

The popular will, which is a controlling feature of the 21st Century politics, demands diverse freedoms — freedom of thought,voice and action, Union Minister of State for External Affairs M.J. Akbar has said.

Speaking at the inaugural session of a three-day conclave on ocean security, ‘Sagar – Discourse 1.0’, which began at a coastal resort in Goa on Thursday, Mr. Akbar said, “Cultural freedom is an important contemporary narrative globally”.

“The 21st Century is also becoming a century in which the demand of freedom — not only political freedom, but freedom of thought, freedom of action, freedom of voice, freedom from hunger, freedom of aspiration, freedom to hope — is to believe,” said former veteran journalist.

He remarked that the phenomenon of “cultural freedom” was becoming increasingly dominant and important in the current global narrative.

“This is a century which belongs not to ruling elites, not to dynasts, but to the people and along with that freedom come the economic aspects,” he remarked.

The conclave has been organised by the Forum for Integrated National Security and will deliberate on issues like climate change, fresh water, trade and commerce among other issues related to governance.

The conclave is being attended by top military and defence policy experts from several countries.