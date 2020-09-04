COVID-19 situation in western Maharashtra alarming: Uddhav

‘Vigilance committees and self-help groups can be roped in to create awareness’

Stating that the daily rise in fresh COVID-19 cases in western Maharashtra is “alarming”, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday urged the district administrations to involve local self-help groups in the fight against the virus and ramp up contact tracing and door-to-door screening.

“The focus of the virus has now shifted from Mumbai and Thane to Kolhapur, Satara and Sangli. This will entail more responsibilities and vigilance on part of people. There is a need for the district administrations to create awareness among people by involving corona vigilance committees and local self-help groups,” Mr. Thackeray said, while urging the administrations of the three districts not to repeat the mistakes made by other districts in combating the contagion.

The Chief Minister was reviewing the pandemic situation in Kolhapur, Satara and Sangli districts via videoconferencing in which senior officials of the State government and those of the district administrations were present.

The scenario remains bleak in the State’s ‘sugar heartland’, with an average 500 new cases being reported daily in each of these three districts for the last three weeks.

Mr. Thackeray said the challenges facing the State and the country were far greater than those faced by other countries across the globe. “Other nations have only the pandemic to tackle, while we also have to take into account the problem of infections spreading during festivities…While the Ganpati festival and Muharram are behind us, we have to gear up for the Navratri, Dussehra and Diwali, and ensure that people are discouraged from gathering in large numbers. Also, parts of the State are reeling under heavy rain,” he said.

The CM said that while the government could go on creating more facilities, the chain of virus could only be broken and results gotten within a fortnight if some basic measures were diligently followed.

“Increase contact tracing, implement ‘Chase the Virus’ campaign in these districts more rigorously, make sure that people within containment zones are strictly adhering to regulations, and increase sample testing capabilities,” he told the district collectors and other officials.

While the situation in Kolhapur, Satara and Sangli remained in check till June, cases and fatalities have spiked since the beginning of July. The three districts have reported a cumulative death toll of more than 1,400 while the total number of active patients in these districts collectively has exceeded 20,000.

Mr. Thackeray further said that while there had been demands about reopening temples, care must be taken before any such decision was reached.

Last week, Vanchit Bahujan Agahdi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar, along with warkaris (devotees) of the Vishwa Warkari Sena, had held a massive protest in Pandharpur in pandemic-racked Solapur district, seeking reopening of major temples across Maharashtra on grounds that a lockdown on them was adversely affecting the livelihoods of many.

Mr. Ambedkar, who was permitted entry with 14 other VBA leaders, has given the Thackeray government 10 days’ time to reopen all temples across the State. The VBA chief has claimed that the CM had promised him that all temples would be opened soon.