COVID-19 | Maharashtra’s recoveries outweigh new cases; active tally drops below 1.20 lakh

A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine to a sex worker at Wadia Hospital in Mumbai on Monday.

Pune

29 June 2021 00:13 IST

State reports 6,727 COVID-19 cases, 101 fatalities; 611 fresh infections in Mumbai

In a positive reversal, Maharashtra’s recoveries outpaced its cases, with the State reporting 10,812 recoveries against a surge of 6,727 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The State’s active case tally has dipped below 1.20 lakh to reach 1,17,874.

A total of 287 deaths were added to the State’s ‘progressive death toll’ of which 262 were part of the Health Department’s ongoing ‘reconciliation’ process. As many as 86 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours and a further 15 were from the past week.

The State’s total death toll has climbed to 1,21,573 with the State’s case fatality rate rising to 2.01%.

The State’s total cases have touched 60,43,548 while its cumulative recoveries have gone up to 58,00,925 with the recovery rate rising again to 95.99%.

“Of a total 4,12,08,361 laboratory samples tested thus far, 60,43,548 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 14.65%) have returned positive with over 1.64 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said.

Pune reported more than 700 new cases taking its total case tally to 10,52,646. As per the State Health Department figures, 15 deaths were recorded as the toll rose to 16,672. According to district authorities, the active cases crossed 9,500 while the fatality toll has reached 17,834.

Mumbai recorded 611 new cases to take its total tally to 7,20,960 while the active cases stood at 12,446. Eighteen fatalities took the city’s death count to 15,414.

Kolhapur in western Maharashtra added more than 1,300 new cases pushing its total cases to 1,53,331 of whom 10,875 are active. Fourteen deaths saw the toll go up to 4,625.

Neighbouring Satara registered 479 new cases and 12 fatalities, taking its total case tally to 1,91,395 of whom 7,662 are active. Its death toll has climbed to 4,595.

Sangli logged 578 new cases and four deaths. The total tally stands at 1,52,197 with the active cases rising to 9,612 while its death count reached 3,979.