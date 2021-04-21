COVID-19: Maharashtra sees a record 519 deaths

Dire situation: A staffer tapes a notice reading “Covishield out of stock” at a vaccination centre in Mumbai on Tuesday.

62,097 new infections push State’s active case tally beyond 6.8 lakh mark; 54,224 patients discharged

Continuing its alarming trend of massive case surges, Maharashtra reported 62,097 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday taking the active case tally to 6,83,856.

An all-time high fatality spike of 519 deaths (of whom 307 occurred in the last 48 hours) pushed the death toll to 61,343.

As consolation, the State recorded 54,224 recoveries to take its cumulative recoveries to 32,13,464 and the discharge rate to 81.14%.

The total case tally has now reached 39,01,359 with 2.66 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours.

“Of a total 2,43,41,736 laboratory samples tested thus far, 39,01,359 (with the average case positivity rising to 16.27%) have returned positive with over 2.66 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the State’s case fatality rate had incrementally declined to 1.55%.

Pune district reported more than 9,500 new cases to take its total case tally to 7,45,824. As per the State Health Department figures, 31 deaths were reported as the death toll rose to 8,855. According to district authorities, however, the active case tally crossed 1.04 lakh while the fatality count surpassed 11,550 with more than 100 deaths reported on Tuesday.

Mumbai reported 7,192 new cases, taking its total tally to 5,94,059 of whom 85,671 are active. As many as 34 fatalities took the city’s death toll to 12,446. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner I.S. Chahal, however, said that the city’s cases and fatalities had been dipping for the last five days and expressed hope that the reverse trend would continue.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha added more than 7,100 cases as its total cases reached 3,45,866 of whom 78,484 are active. As many as 23 deaths pushed the toll to 4,533.

Satara in western Maharashtra witnessed a spike of 1,520 cases and four deaths as its total case tally climbed to 84,353 of whom 14,183 are active while the death toll went up to 2,028.

Solapur saw a record fatality surge of 58 deaths and more than 1,300 cases as its death toll touched 2,135 while its total cases reached 88,080 of whom 12,487 are active.

Osmanabad in Marathwada logged 742 new cases to take its total tally to 31,664 of whom 5,980 are active. Twelve deaths took the toll to 734.

Nanded district registered 28 deaths and more than 1,100 cases as its fatality toll rose to 1,259 while its total case tally went up to 71,655 of whom 13,233 are active.

Ahmednagar reported a sharp fatality spike of 26 deaths and more than 2,600 cases as its death toll rose to 1,620 and the total case tally climbed to 1,39,587 of whom 21,634 are active.

Nashik in north Maharashtra added more than 3,800 new cases, taking its total tally to 2,56,586 of whom 44,279 are active while 50 deaths pushed its death toll to 2,672.

Dr. Awate said that currently, 38,76,998 people across the State were in home quarantine and 27,690 were in institutional quarantine facilities.