COVID-19: Maharashtra breaches 13.50 lakh mark

A health worker waiting for a patient during a COVID-19 camp at Dadar in Mumbai on Monday.

Pune

29 September 2020 01:15 IST

State reports 11,921 new cases; 19,932 discharged; 180 patients succumb to virus

In its lowest case surge in days, Maharashtra reported 11,921 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking its total case tally to 13,51,153 of whom 2,65,033 are active ones. Recoveries outweighed the spike with 19,932 patients being discharged to take the cumulative recoveries to 10,49,947.

As many as 180 more deaths took the State’s fatality toll to 35,751. However, the relatively low case surge has to be viewed in the context of a lower number of samples tested (57,000) in the last 24 hours as opposed to the daily average of over 85,000 samples.

At the same time, there has been a heartening trend of more recoveries than daily cases for the better part of the last seven days.

“Of a total 66,22,384 laboratory samples tested thus far, 13,51,153 (20.40%) have returned positive with around 57,000 samples across the State being tested in the last 24 hours. The State’s recovery rate has risen to 76.91%,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the State’s case fatality rate was currently 2.65%.

Pune reported nearly 2,000 cases to take its total case tally to 2,87,444 while 19 deaths saw its death toll climb to 5,689. As per the Pune district administration, the number of active cases stands below 42,000.

Mumbai reported 2,055 cases to take its total tally to 2,00,901 of whom 26,784 are active. As many as 40 fatalities saw the city’s death toll rise to 8,834.

Nagpur district recorded 778 cases, taking the district’s total case tally to 75,603 of whom 15,146 are active. Two deaths saw the death toll jump to 1,963.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported 12 fatalities to take its death toll to 904. As many as 460 fresh cases saw the total case tally touch 35,616 of whom 8,194 are active.

Sangli reported nearly 500 cases to take the district’s total case tally to 37,066 of whom 9,624 are active. With eight deaths, the fatality toll has risen to 1,128.

Kolhapur reported 10 deaths as its death toll rose to 1,311. More than 300 cases took its total case tally to 42,614 of whom 8,274 are active.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported 506 cases as its total tally reached 73,432 of whom 15,853 are active. With three deaths, the district’s fatality count has climbed to 1,264.

Ahmednagar reported 390 cases as its total case tally rose to 40,758 of whom 7,498 are active ones. One death was recorded taking the death toll to 661.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane reported 540 new cases as its total case tally crossed the 66,000 mark. As many as 13 more deaths saw its fatality count rise to 1,827.

The Navi Mumbai civic body recorded five deaths and 392 cases to take its death toll to 874 and its total case tally to 39,005.

Dr. Awate said that currently, a total 19,75,923 people across the State were in home quarantine and 29,922 were in institutional quarantine facilities.