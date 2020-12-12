COVID-19 cases outpace recoveries in Maharashtra; death toll crosses 48,000

Pune

12 December 2020 02:07 IST

Recovery rate declines to 93.46%; 654 new cases in Mumbai

After recoveries outweighed cases for nearly a fortnight, just 2,774 patients were discharged across Maharashtra on Friday while 4,268 new COVID-19 cases were reported.

The number of active cases has risen to 73,315 while the total case tally touches 18,72,440. The cumulative recoveries stand at 17,49,973. The State’s recovery rate declined incrementally to 93.46%.

As many as 87 deaths were reported, taking the fatality toll beyond the 48,000 mark to reach 48,059.

“Of a total 1,15,70,137 laboratory samples tested thus far, 18,72,440 (case positivity rate of 16.18%) have returned positive with nearly 68,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the State’s case fatality rate marginally decreased to 2.57%.

Pune district reported nearly 650 new cases to take its total case tally to 3,60,921 while 12 deaths saw its fatality toll touch 7,608. However, as per the district administration figures, the active cases have dipped below the 10,000-mark, to stand at 9,564 while its recovery rate has risen to 94.84%.

Mumbai city recorded 654 new cases to take its total tally to 2,89,350 of whom 12,423 are active. As many as 13 fatalities saw the city’s death toll climb to 10,955.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported 380 new cases, taking the district’s total case tally to 1,18,540 of whom 4,882 are currently active. As many as 12 deaths took the toll to 3,073.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported two deaths as its fatality toll rose to 1,712. As many as 128 fresh cases saw the total tally go up to 53,857 of whom 1,967 are active.

Neighbouring Sangli reported 50 cases and three deaths as the district’s reported cases reached 49,114 of whom just 411 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,740.

Kolhapur reported a mere 19 cases and a single death as its total case tally touched 49,127 of whom 468 are active. The death toll is 1,656.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported more than 350 cases and five deaths as its total tally reached 109,710 of whom 2,432 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,762.

Neighbouring Jalgaon reported only 59 new cases and no deaths as its total case tally climbed to 55,506 of whom 1,016 are active, while its death toll remained at 1,425.

Dr. Awate said that currently, 5,32,288 people across the State were in home quarantine and 5,122 were in institutional quarantine facilities.