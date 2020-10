PUDUCHERRY

13 October 2020 02:08 IST

Miscreants hurled a country bomb on the house of an autorickshaw driver on Akkasamy Madom Street at Muthialpet on Sunday night.

According to the Muthialpet police, no one was injured and no property damaged in the incident. Previous enmity was suspected to be the reason behind the attack, police said.

