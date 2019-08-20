Container truck-ST bus collision claims 13 lives, hurts 35 in Dhule

A head-on collision between a container truck and a State Transport (ST) bus in Dhule left 13 people dead and 35 injured on Sunday night.

The accident occurred on Shahada-Dondaicha Road in Nimgul village in Dhule around 10.15 p.m.. “The truck was travelling towards Aurangabad at a very high speed and collided head-on with the ST bus, which was going towards Shahada. The impact sent both the vehicles careening out of control,” police inspector Hemant Patil, in charge of Dondaicha police station, said.

The sound of the crash woke up residents of the village, who called the police control room. Several police teams, along with ambulances, were rushed to the spot. Both the vehicles were severely damaged and removing the occupants from the mangled remains took a long time. The police took the container driver and 47 occupants of the bus to a nearby government hospital. Eleven of them, including the truck driver and the bus driver, were declared dead before admission, while two died under treatment. Thirty-five are being treated for injuries.

Most of the bus passengers hail from Shahada and their bodies were handed over to their families on Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, statements of the injured passengers and motorists present at the time confirmed that the accident occurred when the truck driver jumped into the opposite lane at a high speed.

“We have posthumously booked the truck driver for causing death due to rash and negligent driving under the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act. We suspect that he might have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, but are awaiting reports of his blood tests before we can add charges against him,” Mr. Patil said.