Congress to submit petition, 60 lakh signatures against farm laws

The Maharashtra Congress on Tuesday said that it would not allow the farm Bills to be implemented in the State. The party has collected 60 lakh signatures from farmers, agricultural labourers, and workers opposing the laws, which will be sent to Delhi.

“We will not allow the laws that destroy the green revolution brought by Indira Gandhi to be implemented in the State. The present BJP government has continuously worked to weaken the farmers and the agricultural systems of the country. The State government will soon take a call,” State Congress president and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat said.

A petition against the laws along with the 60 lakh signatures will be handed over to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and on November 19, they along with signatures from farmers across the country will be presented to President Ram Nath Kovind.

H.K. Patil, State in-charge of the party, said that these 60 lakh signatures showed farmers’ opposition. “Maharashtra’s fight against the agricultural laws has become a role model for the country. It is not a small task to submit a petition with 60 lakh signatures. It is a historic campaign. These unjust laws should be repealed. Maharashtra has always been a guiding State for the rest of the country. And keeping with that image, the State government should protect the interests of farmers by enacting a better agricultural law than Punjab,” he said.

The Congress carried out agitations against the new agriculture laws through activities like a Maha virtual farmers rally which, the party claimed, was attended by 50 lakh farmers. It organised tractor rallies, protests and agitations to raise the farmers’ voice.