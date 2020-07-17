Congress objects to mention of only Sena, NCP in govt. ad

An advertisement given by the State government of Mahajob portal, recently launched to provide jobs to unemployed youth, has become the latest cause of friction among the three parties of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Maharashtra Youth Congress president Satyajeet Tambe on Thursday raised objection to a full-page advertisement issued by the State government, with photos of only Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders.

“Is Maha jobs a scheme of Maha Vikas Aghadi government or of Shiv Sena and NCP? Why can’t the guidelines of common minimum program decided during the formation of Maha Vikas Aghadi are being followed? This is a simple question to a common Congress worker like me,” he tweeted.

The advertisement carried photographs of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Industries Minister Subhash Desai, Labour Minister Dilip Walse-Patil, Skill Development Minister Nawab Malik, and Minister of State for Industries Aditi Tatkare.

Mr. Tambe said when the common minimum programme was formed, it was decided that government achievements would have representation from the Sena, NCP, and Congress. “In every government advertisement, there should be photographs of the CM, Dy. CM, and Congress Legislative Party leader Balasaheb Thorat. Why this norm was not followed?” he asked.

Congress MP Rajeev Satav too pointed out the mistake and said that the State government is of an alliance and there should be a representation of all parties.

Mr. Thorat, who is also the Revenue Minister, said Mr. Desai had himself called him and accepted that there was a mistake while giving out the advertisement. “It is true that the Congress was given no space but the mistake was accepted by the Industries Minister and the issue is closed now,” Mr. Thorat said.

When asked about the Congress not getting importance, the minister said the Congress has held meetings with the Chief Minister and problems seem to have been solved. “We do not want to stretch the issue. But we expect that such an instance will not be repeated in future,” he said.