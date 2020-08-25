Congress minister asks dissenters to apologise

Kedar supports Sonia as president

Maharashtra minister and senior Congress leader Sunil Kedar on Monday criticised dissenters within the party and warned them that party workers would not let them travel within the State unless they apologised to the Gandhi family.

Naming three senior leaders from Maharashtra — Mukul Wasnik, former CM Prithviraj Chavan, and former MP Milind Deora — Mr. Kedar in a series of tweets said the letter they wrote to interim party president Sonia Gandhi was a shameful act.

“I wholeheartedly support Hon. Sonia Gandhi ji as president. Its shameful on Mukul Wasnik, Prithviraj Chavan and Milind Deora to raise questions on leadership of Gandhi family. These leaders must apologise for their act immediately. Otherwise Congress workers will see how they move in state freely,” he tweeted.

He added, “Congress can give fight to BJP govt only when party has Gandhi as its head. This is high time to stand firmly behind Sonia ji’s leadership.”

The letter from 23 Congress leaders had stated that even after 14 months of the 2019 general elections, the party had not done an honest introspection to analyse the reasons for its decline.

Along with Mr. Kedar, other Maharashtra ministers too requested Ms. Gandhi to remain at the helm. Women and Child Development Minister Yashomati Thakur tweeted, “Gandhi is not a family, it’s DNA of India. If Soniaji has made up her mind then Rahulji should lead the party. India needs Rahulji.”

On Sunday, the State Congress committee passed a resolution expressing confidence on the leadership of Ms. Gandhi and in case she decides to step down from the post, then Rahul Gandhi should immediately take over as the All India Congress Committee president.