Cong. takes out march in Ambedkar’s memory

The minorities cell of the Mumbai Pradesh Congress Committee on Thursday organised a candlelight march on the eve of Babasaheb Ambedkar’s 63rd death anniversary, Mahaparinirvan Divas. Congress workers joined the march from Dr. Ambedkar’s residence at Rajgruha in Hindu Colony, Dadar (East), to Chaitya Bhoomi in Dadar (West).

Mumbai Congress president Eknath Gaikwad, vice-president Virendra Bakshi, president of minorities cell Kachru Yadav, and many other party leaders joined the march and paid tribute to Dr. Ambedkar at Chaitya Bhoomi. Leader of opposition in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Ravi Raja, and former corporator George Abraham were also present.

Mr. Yadav said he has been organising the rally on the eve of Dr. Ambedkar’s death anniversary for the last three years. “This rally is a symbol of unity among the minority community. Dr. Ambedkar has made us humans from animals. This is the reason we treat him as god. Therefore, how much ever we do for him, it will never be enough,” Mr. Yadav said.

Mr. Gaikwad said their idea behind taking out such a candlelight march is to remember Dr. Ambedkar’s thoughts and the path shown by him. “With his thoughts, we should try to enlighten the world.”