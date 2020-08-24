Cong. MLA claims 11 party legislators upset over partisan fund allocation

Mumbai

₹11 cr. had been allocated on Sena leaders’ requests: Gorantyal

A fresh trouble seems to be brewing for the Maha Vikas Aghadi government as a Congress MLA has warned of ‘action’ if his grievances about partisan allocation of funds from the Urban Development Department, held by the Shiv Sena, are not addressed.

“I have been seeking funds from the Urban Development Department for the last eight months for various development works in my constituency. But I am not even being noticed, and instead the department is allocating funds to the Sena leader whom I had defeated in the Assembly election, and the party’s office-bearers,” Kailash Gorantyal, Congress MLA from Jalna district in Marathwada, said.

The miffed MLA has threatened that if his problems are not solved then he will be forced to go on a fast or any other action if possible.

According to Mr. Gorantyal, he had held six meetings with Urban Development Minister and Sena leader Eknath Shinde. “Being an MLA, I am answerable to the people in my constituency. On the contrary, over ₹11 crore had been sanctioned for civil works on Sena leaders’ requests, but I was neglected,” he claimed.

The Congress MLA said that he had spoken to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, State Congress president and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, and Public Works Department Minister Ashok Chavan about his problems, but there had been no solution yet.

“I am not alone. There are 11 Congress MLAs, who had defeated Sena candidates in Marathwada, Vidarbha and western Maharashtra, and are facing the same problems,” he claimed. When asked about their names, Mr. Gorantyal said that he could not disclose them as it could be seen as pressure tactics.

Despite attempts to contact Mr. Shinde’s office, no reply was made available at the time of writing this report. A senior official from the department said the claims of release of funds need to be checked as the State government is facing a fund crunch and the problem is not limited to a particular Assembly constituency.

Mr. Gorantyal was also in the news during the distribution of State Cabinet portfolios. He had even threatened to resign if he was not given a Cabinet berth.