Common minimum programme’s aim was to keep BJP out of power: Fadnavis

Alleging that the common minimum programme (CMP) of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is ‘anti-farmer’, former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said the objective of CMP was to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) out of power at any cost.

Speaking in Solapur on Sunday, Mr. Fadnavis dared his detractors, including former CM Prithviraj Chavan and farmers’ leader and Swabhimani Paksha president Raju Shetti to prove whether any scams had been committed during the tenure of his BJP-led government.

“It has been two months since this [MVA] government has been formed, yet there has been no meeting to take stock of the problems the sugar cooperative sector is facing. The three parties [the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress] claim their CMP is based on the welfare of farmers and farm labourers…well, their only ‘CMP’ so to speak was to keep the BJP out of power. The three parties only want power for their sake and they do not have the interests of Maharashtra in their minds,” the BJP leader said.

Mr. Fadnavis claimed that his government had always ensured that sugar cane farmers had been paid their fair and remunerative price (FRP) on time. “When we came to power in 2014, the Opposition had mocked us by saying that we [the BJP] did not understand the technicalities of the cooperative sector… But our government never defaulted on the FRP in the five years that we were in power and when we faced certain obstacles, we made provisions for a package of ₹2,000 crore to be given to farmers.”

Hitting out at his estranged ally, the Sena, the BJP leader attacked Mr. Thackeray’s farm loan waiver plan, saying it would not benefit a single afflicted farmer in the State.

“Around 94 lakh hectares of crop land have been destroyed by unseasonal rain in October. But this government has announced that it will waive loans between 2015 and September 2019. The implication of this absurd proclamation means no farmer who has suffered due to unseasonal rain in October can avail of any benefit in the government’s ₹25,000 per hectare compensation,” Mr. Fadnavis said, alleging the government is only hoodwinking farmers and betraying their trust. “Instead, for the past five years, it was our BJP government which stood firm behind the farmer in their hour of crisis by waiving loans to the tune of ₹50,000 crore,” he said.

Mr. Fadnavis challenged leaders from the three ruling parties to launch any inquiry into the workings of the erstwhile BJP government if they so wished.

In a thinly-veiled jibe at Mr. Chavan, he said the BJP did not worry or take cognisance of such ‘threats’. “The BJP government had discharged its functions in a most transparent manner. So, if you [Congress and other ruling parties] do not have proof of any misdemeanour, do not hurl shallow threats at us. The public has seen our work,” Mr. Fadnavis said, further claiming that the BJP had never halted any projects or withheld funds to Opposition legislators when it was in power.

Earlier, Mr. Chavan had dubbed the BJP government under Mr. Fadnavis as corrupt while stating that the new MVA dispensation would conduct inquiries into the workings of the past government as it had proofs of alleged wrongdoings.