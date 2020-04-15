Committee to suggest ways to revive economy

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday announced a committee of 11 former and working bureaucrats to suggest measures to revive the State economy hampered by COVID-19. The panel will submit its report by April 30.

Mr. Pawar also chaired a meeting of the Cabinet sub-committee set up to implement the recommendations to be made by the experts’ panel. Restarting industrial and financial activities with certain restrictions in districts which are not affected by the novel coronavirus was discussed. It will also examine the possibility of restarting businesses but not issue permissions to political events or wedding ceremonies.

The Cabinet committee also dwelt upon the possibility of sending stranded people back to their home after due medical check-up. The other ministers on the sub-committee are Jayant Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal, Ashok Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat, Eknath Shinde, and Anil Parab.

Mr. Thorat, Revenue Minister, said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had already informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the State government would be taking decisions vital for Maharashtra. “Around 10 districts in the State have no spread of coronavirus. We discussed the possibility of allowing industrial activities by sealing the district borders.”

Mr. Chavan, Public Works Department Minister, said the sub-committee discussed starting infrastructure works on roads ahead of monsoon season, which could be done using machinery. “Several people are stranded in different parts of the State, away from their homes. They can be sent to their home towns after due medical check-up. A decision with this regard will soon be taken.”

Similarly, the retired bureaucrats on the committee are J.S. Sahani, Subodh Kumar, Ramanath Jha, Umeshchandra Sarangi, Jayant Kawale and Sudhir Shrivastava. In addition, additional chief secretary, Planning Department, principal secretary, Industries and Finance Departments, and secretary, Agriculture Department, will be part of the team. Additional chief secretary of the Finance Department will be the convener of the committee.

“The committee is tasked with making suggestions to revive the State economy and bring it back on the path of economic growth. It will submit its report by April 30,” Mr. Pawar said.

The decision to appoint these committees was taken in a State Cabinet meeting held last week.