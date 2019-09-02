CM: only a select opposition leaders being allowed in BJP

It is wrong to say that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is on a ‘mega bharti (recruitment)’ drive of opposition leaders, said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday, while stressing that the BJP is giving entry to only a select leaders from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress.

Addressing a press conference in Latur district on the concluding day of the party’s Mahajanadesh Yatra, Mr. Fadnavis attempted to reassure party loyalists that 98% of the BJP leadership was constituted from the ranks of original party members, and said the “new recruitments” would not create “any issues”.

“Despite the media dubbing the continuous exit of opposition leaders as the BJP’s ‘mega bharti (mega recruitment)’, this is not so…in fact, it is the Opposition’s ‘mega exodus’. Thus far, only four opposition leaders who are tipped for tickets in the Assembly elections have been inducted,” Mr. Fadnavis said. He also said some more leaders will be inducted taking into consideration the number of seats in the BJP-Shiv Sena ‘Mahayuti’ (grand alliance).

In a riposte to Congressman Prithviraj Chavan, the CM said there was no need for an astrologer to divine that the Congress and the NCP were finished as political forces even before the polls.

On Saturday, Mr. Chavan asked whether Mr. Fadnavis was an ‘astrologer’ after the latter had said that the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi was becoming ‘Team A’ among opposition parties while the ‘Congress-NCP’ was reduced to playing second fiddle.

“The common public now understands that no one is willing to support the Congress and the NCP. MPCC chief Balasaheb Thorat says the CM should look himself in the mirror… We [the BJP] want to tell him that we look at the public’s faces and come to know what is in their minds. It is the Congress and the NCP who ought to look in the mirror and introspect,” Mr. Fadnavis said.

On the rising number of mob lynching incidents across the country, Mr. Fadnavis said such cases were “inhuman acts”, and batted for stern action against the perpetrators of such crimes.

When asked whether as a member of a ‘Hindutva party’ he is considering financial aid for those performing rituals calling for good rainfall, the CM said while he represents the Hindutva ideology, he is a man with scientific temperament.

He said till now, there has been no pressing need for carrying out any cloud seeding drive for artificial rain in the Marathwada region.