CM likens violence to 26/11 attacks

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday likened the attack on the students and teachers of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to the 26/11 terrorist attacks, and assured the youth of Maharashtra that if someone resorts to such violence here, they will be dealt with strongly.

Following the JNU attack on Sunday, Minister Aaditya Thackeray had tweeted, “The violence and brutality faced by students, while protesting, is worrisome. Be it Jamia, be it JNU. Students mustn’t face brutal force! Let them be! These goons must face action. They must be brought to time bound and swift justice.”

Addressing a press conference in the presence of Aaditya at Matoshree, the CM said, “Whatever happened in JNU, there can be different opinions, but this attack reminded me of 26/11. Who are these people? Where did they come from? Their real face should come out. Such attacks will not be tolerated in India. Youth needs to be taken into confidence; we bring so many schemes for them because they are the pillar of this country’s future.”

Mr. Thackeray said students are restless across the country. “If youths are not safe in hostels, it’s a blot on the country. In Maharashtra, such things will never be tolerated. I assure the youth that they have nothing to worry. Nobody can touch you; if anyone tries, such forces will be dealt with a strong hand by the Maharashtra government; we will not be lenient.”

He also said the masked men were cowards. “If they had courage they wouldn’t have done it. They should be given stringent punishment. They are cowards and cowards will not be tolerated. I assure protesters in Maharashtra that they have nothing to worry.” The CM said if required, security at universities will be increased.

He did not get into the ABVP versus Left argument. “It appears the police were biased. It’s their job to take action, punish the guilty, otherwise they will also be under suspicion,” he said, adding the power of the youth should not be provoked or it may lead to an explosion.

When asked about his stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act, Mr. Thackeray said, “I will not allow anyone to take away the rights of citizens.”

Meanwhile, other political leaders also have condemned the violence at JNU.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, “On some days, it is police violence while on others, it is masked assailants. This does not paint a good picture of the country’s law and order. Why has JNU been targeted for the last five years?”

NCP chief Sharad Pawar had also tweeted against the JNU attack on Sunday night. “JNU students and professors were subjected to a cowardly but planned attack. I strongly condemn this undemocratic act of vandalism and violence. Use of violent means to suppress democratic values and thought will never succeed.”

His grandson, MLA Rohit Pawar, and NCP leader and Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad joined protesters at the Gateway of India on Monday. NCP MP Supriya Sule had also condemned the attack on Twitter and demanded an inquiry.