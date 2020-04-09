CM calls for more hands to join war

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday appealed to ex-servicemen with experience in medical corps to return to hospitals to join the State in its battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. He also urged retired ward boys, nurses, and individuals, who have completed course in nursing to come forward.

In a social media address, the CM also urged citizens to volunteer in the hour of need. “There are ex-servicemen who worked in medical corps. There are ward boys and nurses who are no longer working. There will be individuals who have completed their course in nursing but not practising. I request them all to come forward and register with us at covidyoddha@gmail.com,” he said, asking people not to spam the e-mail ID with anything other than the above-mentioned purpose.

Accepting that number of positive cases are rising, Mr. Thackeray said it was also because of the increase in testing. “There are questions on why we are not buying personal protective equipment kits from the market, or ventilators. We are buying them, but we need to adhere to certain standards.”

“Currently, we are at a war with coronavirus. After that, there will be a war on economic front. We will have to win that one too and for that we need to be healthy. I assure you that bad times won’t last long, but for that we need to stay together and healthy,” he said.

Mr. Thackeray also announced to set up fever clinics in cities to exclusively serve patients with cough, cold, and fever. “All citizens with the three symptoms should approach only such clinics and no other hospital.”

“We are introducing a four-layer health system to deal with the novel coronavirus. After fever clinics, patients will be divided into those with mild, medium, and severe symptoms. Accordingly, they will be sent to hospitals treating the different scale of the disease. This is being done to ensure positive patients do not come in contact with those who are under treatment for some other illnesses,” he said.